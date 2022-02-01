Suspected robber shot dead by Joburg cops, three more arrested after high-speed car chase | News24

A suspected home robber has been shot lifeless by police.

Three different suspects have been arrested after a high-speed automobile chase.

A house owner was shot and wounded throughout the theft.

A suspected home robber has been killed throughout a shootout with Johannesburg police.

Three different suspects had been arrested on Monday at round 12:30 following a high-speed automobile chase.

READ | Security guard, gunman killed in Joburg CBD shootout

The armed suspects had allegedly tried to rob a house in Parkwood. A scuffle broke out between the robbers and the house owner, and the robbers allegedly shot and wounded the house owner, stated police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and ammunition. SAPS

Police officers and safety guards within the space heard gunshots and responded.

Masondo stated:

[The] suspects began capturing on the officers as they had been approaching. A shootout and high-speed chase ensued, leading to one suspect being fatally wounded and three suspects being arrested.

“Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Preliminary investigations revealed that the car used by the suspects was fitted with false registration plates and was… hijacked in the Brackendowns precinct last year,” Masondo added.

The firearms can be despatched for ballistic exams to ascertain if they’re linked to different crimes.

“The arrested suspects will be charged with attempted house robbery, attempted murder, possession of a hijacked vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday,” stated Masondo.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.