Suspects charged with killing in Woodland Hills hotel had partied with victim, police say

A person and lady charged within the brutal killing of 42-year-old Jeffrey Howe in a Woodland Hills resort this month declare they have been attempting to get again gadgets the sufferer stole from them after they have been partying collectively, in response to new particulars authorities launched in regards to the case

Anthony Phillip Ostroff, 70, and Calene Anne Frank, 52, have been charged Monday with the first-degree homicide of Howe, whose physique was discovered certain and handcuffed March 10 on the ground of a Extended Stay America resort on Ventura Boulevard, in response to the Los Angeles County district lawyer’s workplace.

Ostroff, also referred to as Anthony Saviano, and Frank — who additionally goes by Calene Brudek — were arrested Friday afternoon within the 7100 block of Bothwell Road in Reseda, the place the 2 have been dwelling collectively, in response to court docket paperwork and the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects, sufferer and one other individual partied the evening earlier than Howe’s homicide within the resort, and medicines and alcohol have been concerned, stated Steve Castro, a murder detective with the LAPD’s Valley Bureau.

Castro stated the suspects declare that Howe took gadgets from them, together with a pockets. Upset, they entered his room the next day to retrieve them, he stated.

“There may be some truth to that,” he stated, “But what they did in order to get it back is just completely over the top.”

Around 5:30 p.m., LAPD officers responded to reviews of battery at a residence. Topanga-area patrol officers arrived to find Howe on the ground in a room at a resort.

Officials stated the person’s toes have been tied collectively, and his fingers have been handcuffed behind his again. Strangulation marks have been seen on his neck. Paramedics declared him useless on the scene.

Castro stated the suspects took their reported belongings, but in addition made off with extra gadgets.

The coroner’s case file doesn’t record Howe’s explanation for loss of life, however Castro stated it was strangulation.

Castro stated Ostroff and Frank didn’t know Howe nicely, they usually weren’t pals — regardless of hanging out that evening.

The suspects’ relationship shouldn’t be totally clear, however they gave the impression to be dwelling collectively, Castro stated. They are each being held on $2-million bail, inmate data present.

An arraignment was scheduled for Monday afternoon within the Van Nuys courthouse. Ostroff and Frank are every going through one rely of homicide.