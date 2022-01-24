Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks consults legal team as he plots way back to Parliament | News24

Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has appointed former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee to move up his authorized workforce.

Dirks is in search of to lodge a authorized problem over his precautionary suspension from all parliamentary duties.

Gardee has instructed News24 a willpower on whether or not it was essential to go to court docket to overturn the suspension could be taken on Monday.

The authorized workforce for suspended ANC Member of Parliament Mervyn Dirks is anticipated to resolve on Monday afternoon whether or not to go to court docket to problem the politician’s suspension from celebration duties.

Dirks’ authorized technique was being spearheaded by former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

Speaking to News24 on Monday morning, Gardee mentioned Dirks’ authorized workforce would know by the afternoon whether or not there could be a must problem his suspension in court docket.

“There are still some decisions that need to be taken, but we will be ready by this afternoon to take a firm decision on whether we will be going ahead with a legal challenge or not,” mentioned Gardee.

News24 understands that the authorized workforce was awaiting a response from ANC Caucus Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina whom they wrote to following Dirks’ suspension on Thursday.

In a letter written by Gardee Godrich Attorneys to Majodina, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Dirks’ authorized workforce acknowledged that he was doing his job as an MP when he wrote to the chairperson of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), calling on it to summon Ramaphosa to account for allegations of complicity within the misappropriation of public funds meant for political celebration actions of the ANC and as such shouldn’t be disciplined for doing his work.

“Pursuant thereto, your office served our client with a letter of precautionary suspension on 21 January 2022, alleging that his conduct was unbecoming of a whip of the ANC Parliamentary Caucus.

“However, our shopper was fulfilling each his constitutional obligation as a member of Scopa and as a dutiful citizen,” stated the letter.

If Dirks was not reinstated, his legal team said they would approach the court for “pressing and applicable aid”.

The MP was suspended after the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) approved the move.

In a media statement by the NWC, the ANC said it “famous with concern feedback on social media by an ANC Member of Parliament, Mervyn Dirks, showing to hope for the demise of the president” and went on to express support for the chief whip’s decisions to place Dirks on precautionary suspension pending the institution of (caucus) disciplinary proceedings against him for conduct unbecoming of a whip.

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee takes up position as ANC MP Mervyn Dirks’ lawyer Picture: Denzil Maregele

Dirks additionally spoke out publicly on Sunday, saying he wished to specific his “deepest appreciation to the folks of the Republic of South Africa for his or her assist over the previous few days”.

“I’m inundated with messages of assist from members of the African National Congress and alliance companions. In explicit, I acknowledge with humility the assist from leaders of society and my group that I’ve devoted my life serving,” mentioned Dirks.

He additionally confirmed that he had appointed Gardee as his lawyer.

