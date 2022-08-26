Suspended ANC MPL Danville Smith hands himself over to Hawks after corruption case no-show | News24

Former Cederberg speaker Danville Smith has handed himself over to the police.

Smith failed to look in courtroom final week to face corruption costs.

The ANC has distanced itself from Smith, having suspended his get together membership.

Suspended Western Cape ANC MPL Danville Smith handed himself over to the Hawks on Thursday after failing to look in courtroom for a corruption case final week.

Smith, 39, was anticipated to look within the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Cape Town on Tuesday, 16 August on costs of fraud and corruption, however failed to show up.

He is accused of corruption after a Hawks investigation into irregularities on the Cederberg Municipality, the place Smith served as speaker till 2016.

Smith’s co-accused is Peter Blankenberg, who was the district committee member for Ward 5 in Lambert’s Bay and a Clanwilliam Municipality worker. They are going through costs referring to alleged corruption in the course of the planning of Mandela Day celebrations in Lambert’s Bay in 2016, stated Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

Hani stated:

They are accused of pocketing R28 200 after submitting an bill totalling R28 200 from an organization and getting considered one of its house owners to pocket R3 200, whereas the corporate didn’t render any providers to the municipality.

Smith appeared within the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville on the day of his arrest and was launched on a warning.

He is predicted to look alongside along with his co-accused in the identical courtroom on Monday, 5 September for authorized illustration.

Smith additionally faces costs of fraud and theft of a motorized vehicle in one other case.

He and three co-accused have been charged with pretending to have transferred R210 000 into an account as fee for a automobile that had been marketed on Gumtree.

In June, the ANC within the Western Cape suspended Smith’s get together membership as a result of costs towards him.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni stated Smith had additionally been subjected to an inside disciplinary course of.

“The latest [developments] reaffirms our view that he remains entangled in very serious matters involving law enforcement agencies. We will interact with the latest arrest and look at further ways in which we can distance the ANC from his personal mishaps, and let him deal with law enforcement agencies,” Mtsweni stated.