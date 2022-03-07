Suspended Bolt driver accused of rape might be linked to other cases with same modus operandi – cops | News24

A suspended Bolt driver accused of rape is likely to be linked to different circumstances.

A suspended Bolt driver accused of rape could produce other circumstances of rape linked to him.

The driver returns to the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

An on-line petition towards Bolt for not verifying drivers has over 100 000 signatures and counting.

The suspended Bolt driver accused of rape is likely to be linked to different circumstances of rape the place the modus operandi is identical, Gauteng police revealed on Monday.

“A case of rape was opened at Douglasdale Police Station on 24 February 2022. The matter was referred to [the] Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation,” Lieutenant- Colonel Mavele Masondo instructed News24. According to police, the investigating officer went on a manhunt for the suspect.

The suspect was arrested at Kyasands Informal Settlement on Saturday, 26 February 2022. He made his first look within the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 1 March 2022, and his case was postponed to Tuesday, 8 March 2022.

His title is thought to News24, however can’t be revealed as he has not but pleaded.

“The suspect might be linked to other cases of rape where the modus operandi is the same,” Masondo added.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the matter returns to court docket on Tuesday.

“He is charged with kidnapping, [two counts of] rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and attempted murder,” she instructed News24 on Monday.

Bolt has since suspended the driving force from the e-hailing platform.

News24 reported that Bolt’s regional supervisor for SADC, Gareth Taylor, stated in a earlier assertion: “The implicated driver has been suspended from the platform and will only be reinstated if he is fully exonerated by the SAPS.”

This comes after a girl took to social media on Friday, stating her pal had been sexually assaulted, allegedly by a Bolt driver.

This led to a number of different private accounts of incidents on the alleged fingers of Bolt drivers, with many customers urging members of the general public, particularly girls, to delete the e-hailing app within the pursuits of their security.

On Monday afternoon, Bolt South Africa confirmed to News24 that the suspect was a registered driver on the e-hailing app.

“Bolt had [sic] considered the driver’s profile, and there has been no similar complaints or referrals by passengers regarding this driver,” Taylor stated.

An on-line petition was not too long ago launched towards Bolt South Africa for not vetting/verifying its drivers and has garnered over 100 000 signatures and counting.

Taylor stated they had been conscious of the web petition including that robust suggestions from individuals is extraordinarily useful to the service.

“If the people of South Africa didn’t care about our platform, they would simply stop using us. Instead, more than 100 000 people have taken time out of their days to ask us to improve.

“To the greater than 100 000 South Africans which have signed this petition, thanks for taking the time to tell us that you just’d somewhat we improved than stop to be round,” Taylor said.

The suspect remains suspended from the platform following the allegations, and he will remain unable to use the platform unless he is found not guilty of the incident in question.

“Bolt condemns any type of violence and takes accusations of sexual harassment directed in the direction of e-hailing passengers very significantly, unwavering in our perception that each individual has the proper to maneuver round with out danger of hurt, intimidation or coercion, or concern of demise or harm,” Taylor concluded.

