Suspended Bolt driver accused of rape, robbery, kidnapping faces more charges | News24

A suspended Bolt driver made a short look within the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The driver is accused of rape and extra costs are anticipated to be added after extra complainants got here ahead.

The case will probably be again in court docket on 15 March 2022.

More costs are anticipated to be added to the cost sheet of a suspended Bolt driver accused of rape, after extra complainants got here ahead.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane instructed the media exterior the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 4 different costs had been anticipated to be added to his cost sheet.

“We can confirm, as the NPA, that two more complainants came forward, and therefore we anticipate four more charges to be added to the current charge sheet,” Mjonondwane mentioned.

The suspect, a 25-year-old male who can’t be named at this stage, made a short look in court docket on Tuesday.

He at present faces two counts of rape, two of kidnapping and two of theft.

According to Mjonondwane, the costs would rise to 10 counts when the anticipated kidnapping and rape costs had been added.

“The State will be opposing his release on bail, we will advance our reasons in court, but just, in short, the accused faces charges of a serious nature, and we are duty bound as the NPA to ensure the protection of our women and children,” Mjonondwane added.

The NPA revealed preliminary info prompt the suspect was a South African citizen who grew up in Limpopo.

However, the investigating officer should nonetheless confirm this with the Department of Home Affairs.

READ | Suspended Bolt driver accused of rape might be linked to other cases with same modus operandi – cops

The Bolt driver has since been suspended from the e-hailing app.

News24 reported Bolt’s regional supervisor for SADC, Gareth Taylor, mentioned in an earlier assertion: “The implicated driver has been suspended from the platform and will only be reinstated if the SAPS fully exonerate him.”

This after a girl, Siya Lulama Kotelo, took to social media in February, stating her buddy had been sexually assaulted, allegedly by a Bolt driver.

Kotelo, who was in court docket to assist the sufferer, mentioned her buddy was traumatised and nonetheless in ache after the incident.

A teary-eyed Kotelo instructed the media:

Just final week, she had to return to the hospital due to a complication, she can not fall asleep, she nonetheless sees his eyes and may nonetheless scent [him]. It’s nonetheless a protracted journey, however we’re going to be there for her.

On Monday afternoon, Bolt South Africa confirmed to News24 the suspect was a registered driver on the e-hailing app.

Taylor mentioned Bolt had appeared on the driver’s profile, and there have been no related complaints or referrals by passengers about him.

On Monday, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo instructed News24 the suspended Bolt driver could be linked to different instances of rape the place the modus operandi was the identical.

The case will probably be again in court docket on 15 March.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.