Suspended Bolt driver facing rape, robbery and kidnapping charges to apply for bail next week | News24

A suspended Bolt driver accused of rape, theft and kidnapping might be again on the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg subsequent Tuesday to use for bail.

The 25-year-old man, who can’t be named at this stage, made a short look in courtroom on Tuesday.

It was revealed in courtroom that an id parade had not but been carried out however can be executed over the weekend.

The State requested a postponement for the bail utility in addition to the end result of the id parade.

The matter was subsequently postponed to Tuesday, 22 March.

The accused faces two counts of rape, two of kidnapping in addition to two of theft. He was arrested after Siya Lulama Kotelo took to social media, stating that her pal had been sexually assaulted, allegedly by a Bolt driver.

He was arrested at Kya Sands casual settlement on Saturday, 26 February.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo beforehand advised News24 he might be linked to different circumstances of rape with the identical modus operandi.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane had additionally acknowledged that 4 extra expenses can be added to the cost sheet.

“We can confirm, as the NPA, that two more complainants came forward, and therefore we anticipate [that] four more charges [will] be added to the current charge sheet,” Mjonondwane stated.

Bolt has suspended the driving force from the e-hailing platform.

“The implicated driver has been suspended from the platform and will only be reinstated if he is fully exonerated by the SAPS,” Bolt’s regional supervisor within the SADC area, Gareth Taylor, stated in a earlier assertion.

