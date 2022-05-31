Suspended lawyer Tumi Mokwena faces application involving trust allegedly used to hide assets | News24

Suspended Limpopo lawyer Tumi Mokwena faces authorized motion concerning his Dikwenanyana Trust.

The liquidators have argued that the belief was used to siphon off cash from his regulation agency.

Mokwena has vehemently opposed the applying.

Suspended Limpopo lawyer Tumi Mokwena faces an software within the Polokwane High Court for the sequestration of his Dikwenanyana Trust, which was allegedly used to cover belongings from his liquidated regulation agency.

His regulation agency, Tumi Mokwena Incorporated (TMI), was positioned beneath liquidation in 2019 after it did not pay its collectors.

In March this 12 months, Mokwena was suspended from practising as an legal professional, and later the identical month positioned beneath provisional sequestration.

The liquidators, Adriaan van Rooyen and Shirley Motimele, have now introduced an software for his Dikwenanyana Trust to be positioned beneath sequestration.

Mokwena, his mom Mokgadi Mokwena, his former private assistant, Desire Chune (nee Duvenhage), and his former authorized associate Floyd Legodi, had been Dikwenanyana trustees.

In court docket on Monday, it was argued earlier than Judge President Ephraim Makgoba that a lot of the TMI funds – a complete of R7.5 million – had been irregularly transferred to the belief to the detriment of the collectors.

The choose was additionally advised that it was “unsustainable” for Mokwena to mount a defence that the funds transferred to the belief had been “donations” whereas his agency was unable to pay collectors.

The choose additionally heard that his mom and his former private assistant submitted damning proof on the Legal Practice Council inquiry on the aim of the belief and the way he “did as he pleases with the trust”.

However, the choose needed readability on whether or not the proof was admissible with out the affidavits of the witnesses.

Makgoba mentioned:

Can the proof given in one other discussion board be used at one other platform. That’s the place I’ve [got] an issue.

Mokwena, by way of his legal professional, mounted a defence that the institution of the Dikwenanyana Trust shouldn’t be considered as illegal.

He additional gave examples of earlier judgments on associated circumstances.

He additionally identified that the candidates used the investigation into TMI to “actually go for the (Dikwenanyana) trust”.

At the top, the choose instructed each legal professionals to submit additional written submissions on sure facets on or earlier than 22 July 2022.

Judgment was reserved.

