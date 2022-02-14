Suspended Nigerian top cop linked to drug cartel | News24

Nigeria’s drug company on Monday declared a suspended senior police officer as soon as celebrated for exposing a number of high-profile crimes as needed for complicity in a world drug deal.

Deputy police commissioner Abba Kyari was suspended final yr after he was implicated by Nigerian influencer Ramon Abbas, generally known as Hushpuppi, who pleaded responsible to cash laundering and different crimes within the United States.

Kyari denied the allegations towards him.

On Monday, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) mentioned it determined to declare Kyari needed after efforts to query him on his alleged involvement in a cocaine deal failed.

“With the intelligence at our disposal, the agency believes strongly that DCP Kyari is a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline,” NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi mentioned.

“He needs to answer questions that crop up in an ongoing drug case in which he is the principal actor.”

Babafemi mentioned Kyari tried to compromise an NDLEA officer in January by asking him to hide a part of the 25-kilogram (55-pound) cocaine haul that was seized from some suspects.

The suspended cop was invited for questioning on February 10 however didn’t present up or reply, in response to the NDLEA.

