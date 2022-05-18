Suspended sentence for German woman who joined ISIS aged 15

A German lady who joined ISIS terrorist group in Syria as a 15-year-old was handed a two-year suspended jail sentence on Wednesday however cleared of aiding and abetting crimes towards humanity.

Judges discovered Leonora Messing, now 22, responsible of membership of a terrorist group, a spokesman for the upper regional courtroom in Naumburg stated in a press release.

Prosecutors had accused Messing and her husband of buying and enslaving a Yazidi lady in Syria in 2015.

But the judges discovered this might not be confirmed throughout her trial within the jap metropolis of Halle, held behind closed doorways as a result of Messing was a minor on the time of the alleged occasions.

The high-profile case prompted some soul-searching when it got here to mild over how a teenage lady from a small German city turned radicalized and joined ISIS.

Messing, a former highschool band majorette, ran away from residence sure for the ISIS-controlled a part of Syria in March 2015.

After reaching al-Rigga., then the de facto “capital” of ISIS in Syria, she turned the third spouse of a German nationwide and recognized extremist.

Messing’s father, a baker from the German village of Breitenbach, solely realized his daughter had transformed to a radical model of Islam by opening her deserted pc and studying her journal after her disappearance.

Six days after she vanished, her father obtained a message informing him his daughter “chose Allah and Islam” and that she had “arrived in the caliphate.”

Messing, who had given beginning to 2 small ladies, wound up detained in a Kurdish-controlled camp in northern Syria.

Her husband, Martin Lemke, was captured in 2019 by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdish administration’s de-facto military, two of his wives instructed AFP on the time.

In December 2020, Messing was repatriated in one in all 4 operations bringing a complete of 54 folks, most of them youngsters, again to Germany.

Messing was arrested upon her arrival at Frankfurt airport however later launched.

She now lives near the place she grew up in Germany along with her two youngsters, in keeping with native media.

A German courtroom in November issued the primary ruling worldwide to acknowledge crimes towards the Yazidi group as genocide, in a verdict hailed by activists as a “historic” win for the minority.

The Yazidis, a Kurdish-speaking group hailing from northern Iraq, have for years been persecuted by ISIS militants who’ve killed lots of of males, raped girls and forcibly recruited youngsters as fighters.

