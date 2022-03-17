Suspended WP rugby president Zelt Marais defends Parliament appearance: ‘Nobody chucked me out’ | Sport

Dissent Western Province Rugby president Zelt Marais justified his presence in SA Rugby’s look in entrance of the Sports Portfolio committee.

Marais mentioned he was there in his capability as a member of the general public who has an curiosity in rugby.

Marais faces costs from SA Rugby for bringing the sport into disrepute.

Suspended Western Province Rugby president Zelt Marais justified his presence at SA Rugby’s digital look at their Parliamentary Sports Portfolio Committee assembly on Wednesday, saying he had a proper to know what was going down.

Marais, the embattled chief who was suspended final yr as Western Province noticed SA Rugby intervene of their issues, faces the prospect of being charged by SA Rugby for bringing the sport into disrepute.

His presence within the assembly was famous and objected to by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander, from the place portfolio committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane had him ejected.

Marais mentioned the assembly was of public curiosity and his presence there was in his capability as a member of the general public who has an curiosity in rugby.

“It was an open and public gathering which was live-streamed to the public,” Marais informed Sport24.

“It’s a matter of public interest and as the president of Western Province rugby, I need to know what is happening.

“It wasn’t a closed factor and it was a nationwide asset that we have been and everybody is worried about them.”

Marais told Sport24 that his presence in the meeting was due to him being proactive about rugby matters.

He also said he didn’t understand why Alexander objected to his presence if he didn’t have anything to hide.

“As a proactive chief, I need to take an curiosity in every little thing and be proactive as a result of if we do not, we’re simply reactionaries in life,” Marais said.

“We must be proactive and I could not perceive why there was a problem as a result of the session was being live-streamed.

“So whether you’re in or out of the meeting, you’re still seeing the same thing. I voluntarily left that meeting.

“No one chucked me out and I’m unhappy the president raised the query as a result of if we’re all clear and don’t have anything to cover, it was being live-streamed.”