SUV crashes into Nike Store at Wrentham Outlets

WRENTHAM – Three folks have been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into the Nike retailer on the Wrentham Outlets Friday night time.

Wrentham Police mentioned at about 7:15 p.m., the SUV was backing out of a parking area and continued in reverse via the entrance window of the shop.

An SUV crashed into the Nike Store on the Wrentham Outlets Wrentham PD



The retailer was open, however no staff or prospects have been injured.

Three folks contained in the SUV have been taken to the hospital for analysis.

Police are reviewing surveillance video. No fees have been filed.