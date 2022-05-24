SUV With 11 People Hits Truck On UP Highway, 2 Children Among 5 Dead

The household was en path to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand when the accident passed off

Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh:

Five members of a household, together with two youngsters, died and 6 others have been injured after their rushing automobile crashed right into a stationary truck on the Bulandshahr-Meerut freeway in Uttar Pradesh this morning, officers mentioned.

The household was en path to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand when the accident passed off in Gulawathi space of Bulandshahr round 4:30 am, the officers mentioned.

Eleven family members have been in a Mahindra Scorpio that hit the truck, resulting in the demise of two youngsters, a lady and two males on the spot, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh mentioned.

Three of the injured have been referred to a medical faculty in Meerut, he mentioned.

The District Magistrate mentioned he, together with Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, have been on the bottom to supervise aid measures.

Those killed have been recognized as Hardik (6 years outdated), Vansh (5), Shalu (21), Himanshu (25) and Paras (22), police mentioned.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the lack of lives within the accident and directed officers to make sure the most effective remedy for the injured.



