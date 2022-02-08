Suzuki Motor Corp. issues statement after row over tweet on Kashmir. Read here

Suzuki Motor Corporation says social media posts on Kashmir made by its enterprise associates are deeply regretted and don’t characterize the corporate place and weren’t approved by it.

Suzuki Motor Corporation on Tuesday night issued an announcement by which it distanced itself from controversial social media posts made by Suzuki dealerships in Pakistan on Kashmir. The posts which spoke of ‘wrestle for freedom in Kashmir’ created a large row on-line with netizens calling for a boycott of merchandise from manufacturers whose Pakistani associates or associates had posted Kashmir-related messages.

In its assertion on Tuesday, which was shared additionally by Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Motor Corporation issued an apology to the individuals of India whereas additionally underlining that the mentioned social media posts weren’t approved by it. “Suzuki Motor Corporation goals to be an organization trusted and counted upon by all all through the world, by means of its merchandise, companies, moral enterprise conduct and social duty efforts in the direction of Sustainable Development Goals,” the statement read. “As corporate policy, we do not align with any political or religious inclination in any part of the world. Such communication from our dealers or business associates on these topics represents neither our company position nor authorized by us. We deeply regret the hurt to sentiments that such insensitive communication has caused. It will be our constant endeavour to advise our business associates to comply strictly to our company policy in this regard.”

Suzuki wasn’t the one one to challenge an announcement on the matter. And Suzuki wasn’t the one one to face huge on-line outrage.

Hyundai Motor India and Kia India too issued statements on comparable traces and blamed its vendor and/or enterprise affiliate in Pakistan for posts on Kashmir that each firms mentioned weren’t approved. Both South Korean automotive manufacturers of their respective statements highlighted that firm coverage is evident on not commenting on political, spiritual or cultural issues. Both manufacturers additionally issued an apology for sentiments harm.

The complete matter has been raging since a lot of manufacturers, which additionally embody Pizza Hut and KFC, amongst others, put out Kashmir-related social media posts on their Pakistan-based handles. Most of those manufacturers have clarified that these posts weren’t approved and have issued apologies. The Indian authorities too has taken robust exception to the mentioned social media posts and the matter even got here up in Rajya Sabha.

