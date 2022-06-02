Suzuki Motorcycle India sales touch 71,526 units in May

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan on Thursday introduced an total 71,526 unit gross sales in May 2022. Out of this, the corporate offered 60,518 models within the home market, whereas the remaining 11,008 models had been exported abroad in May 2022. Previously in April’22, the corporate’s gross sales stood at 71,987 models which is nearly equal to final month’s gross sales. The firm offered 54,327 models within the home market, whereas the abroad exports stood at 17,660 models.

Suzuki is hoping to rope in bigger gross sales numbers with the announcement of latest launches. It added that it has additionally began delivering the brand new V-Strom SX in India beginning in May. The newly launched journey touring bike will probably be made out there throughout all of the Suzuki Premium dealerships throughout India.

Commenting on the gross sales efficiency, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. mentioned, “The two-wheeler business continues to maneuver by the challenges introduced by the pandemic and supply-chain disaster. Despite these testing circumstances, Suzuki Motorcycle India has witnessed a passable demand, each from the home and abroad markets. In May 2022, we registered total gross sales of 71,526 models.”

“Meanwhile, in May, we additionally commenced the deliveries of our extremely anticipated 250cc sports activities journey tourer, V-Strom SX. We are joyful to announce that this bike has garnered encouraging opinions to date. It can also be being appreciated for its efficiency on each day foundation, touring capabilities and options, including to the general using expertise. We are grateful to all our prospects, seller companions, and workers members for his or her steady assist and perception within the model, Suzuki,” Uchida added.

