Suzuki V-Strom SX: All You Need To Know

The Suzuki V-Strom SX takes the Suzuki V-Strom identify and design inspiration from the bigger Suzuki V-Strom fashions and introduces a 250 cc sport touring bike based mostly on the Suzuki Gixxer 250 platform. The made-in-India Suzuki V-Strom SX marks the entry of Suzuki into the 250 cc entry-level journey sport touring section. Billed as a crossover, the V-Strom SX has been designed to cater to a section of riders searching for a flexible journey sport touring mannequin, able to taking over the each day commute, freeway using, in addition to for exploring delicate off-road trails. Here’s a take a look at what all the brand new Suzuki V-Strom SX affords.

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom SX Launched At ₹ 2.11 Lakh

The Suzuki V-Strom SX takes styling and design inspiration from its larger siblings within the V-Strom household and is obtainable in a alternative of three colors.

Design

The Suzuki V-Strom SX takes styling and design inspiration from its larger siblings within the V-Strom household. According to Suzuki Motorcycle India, the beak design of the V-Strom SX has been impressed by the legendary Suzuki DR-Z racer and the DR-BIG off-road fashions and has been made particularly for the V-Strom SX. The bike is obtainable in three colors, Champion Yellow No. 2, Pearl Blaze Orange, and Glass Sparkle Black.

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom SX Price Comparison With Rivals

The Suzuki V-Strom SX affords Bluetooth connectivity through the Suzuki Ride Connect app, which affords options comparable to turn-by-turn navigation, incoming name, SMS alert, WhatsApp Alert show and missed name, velocity exceeding warning, telephone battery degree show and the estimated time of arrival.

Features

The Suzuki V-Strom SX additionally comes with Suzuki Easy Start System, Bluetooth connectivity through the Suzuki Ride Connect app, which affords options comparable to turn-by-turn navigation, incoming name, SMS alert, WhatsApp Alert show and missed name, velocity exceeding warning, telephone battery degree show and the estimated time of arrival. A USB outlet on the left aspect of the instrument cluster can cost a tool. It glows blue making it simple to identify and use even in low mild conditions. The missed name alert and caller ID characteristic can be found solely on Android programs.

The engine is predicated on the Suzuki Gixxer 250 collection, with the 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled single overhead cam (SOHC), four-valve engine, making 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm.

Engine & Output

The engine is predicated on the Suzuki Gixxer 250 collection, with the 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled single overhead cam (SOHC), four-valve engine, making 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. According to Suzuki, the 250 cc journey sports activities tourer has tailored analytic know-how from MotoGP that was used to develop the valves, shim kind curler rocker arms retainers, and pistons to cut back weight. The V-Strom SX’s engine has a piston which contributes to elevated output and higher gasoline effectivity, and the engine can deal with all kinds of conditions, from using on the town to high-speed cruising. Sensors present information to the digital gasoline injection system to watch and ship the perfect quantity of gasoline to match using situations.

The Suzuki V-Strom SX has a kerb weight of 167 kg, and will get a 19-inch entrance wheel, with floor clearance of 205 mm, which ought to assist it sail over damaged roads and delicate off-road trails.

Suspension & Cycle Parts

Compared to the Gixxer 250, the V-Strom SX has extra floor clearance of 205 mm and has a kerb weight of 167 kg. Fuel tank capability stays the identical at 12 litres. The Suzuki V-Strom SX employs a 19-inch entrance wheel and 17-inch rear wheel mixture, however suspension journey is not elevated to supply full-blown off-road credentials. In any case, Suzuki Motorcycle India has billed it as a crossover, which ought to assist the V-Strom SX tackle delicate off-road duties, and comfy long-distance touring functionality.

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at ₹ 2.11 lakh (Ex-showroom) and can primarily tackle the KTM 250 Adventure and the Benelli TRK 251. Price-wise although, it competes with a spread of different choices, together with the Royal Enfield Himalayan, and even the Honda CB200X.

Price & Rivals

0 Comments

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at ₹ 2.11 lakh (Ex-showroom) and has the KTM 250 Adventure and Benelli TRK 251 as its predominant rivals. But contemplating its price ticket and functionality, it is going to additionally go up in opposition to the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan, Yezdi Adventure, Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve, and even the Honda CB200X. Where the V-Strom SX scores is in its styling and the graceful powerplant taken from the Gixxer 250 household.

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.