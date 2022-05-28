SVG Indian Heritage Foundation to introduce a special feature to commemorate Indian Arrival Day

The content material initially appeared on: NBC SVG

A particular function is being launched by the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation this 12 months, to commemorate Indian Arrival Day, which can be noticed on Wednesday June 1st.

The Foundation says will probably be presenting the second collection of interviews with Indian Elders, as a part of this 12 months’s celebrations.

The individuals to be featured are: Egbert Thomas of Calder; Bertram Lewis of Villa; Eleise Morgan-Rodney of Salt Pond, Brighton; Dennis Deane of Akers; Avil Bullock of Calder; Neta Lewis of Rose Bank; Edward “Karal” Williams of Kent U.Okay. and Teroy Thomas of High Wycombe, Bucks, U.Okay..

The interviews can be launched over the following three weeks.

Meanwhile the Foundation says it’s going to additionally host the re-enactment of the arrival of Indians on Wednesday June 1st, which marks the 161st anniversary of the arrival of 2,474 Indians from India to SVG in the course of the years 1861 to 1880.

The re-enactment has not been staged for the previous two years, because of the Covid 19 Pandemic.

