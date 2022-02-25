Swans sweat on Papley hamstring scare

Tom Papley, Paddy McCartin and Stephen Coniglio all emerged as tales out of the GWS Giants-Sydney Swans apply sport at Albury

Sydney is sweating on Tom Papley’s health after the gun goalkicker exited Friday night time’s apply match towards the Giants early with a sore left hamstring.

The All-Australian ahead didn’t make it to quarter-time at Lavington Sports Ground however the Swans say pulling him out was a precautionary transfer and can assess him within the coming days.

The Giants led for a lot of the night time – after Swans co-captain Luke Parker slotted the opening main – and confirmed off a number of avenues to objective in a delightful signal with out Toby Greene.

Leon Cameron’s males ultimately received 18.18 (126) to 13.17 (95).

Jarrod Brander kicked a game-high 5 targets and Jake Riccardi helped himself to a few, whereas co-captain Stephen Coniglio was busy within the centre in an encouraging effort after two powerful seasons.

Sydney will be delighted with pre-season recruit and 2014 No.1 draft pick Paddy McCartin, who wolfed up marks at will down again in a promising show.

McCartin’s intercepting skill appears a neat match subsequent to brother Tom and All-Australian Dane Rampe, significantly with Lewis Melican not but able to play.

Both groups missed key personnel however there was nonetheless a very good dose of star energy, together with Lance Franklin enjoying the primary three of six quarters.

Franklin, who will begin the season 5 targets shy of 1000 for his profession, kicked his sole main from a free kick proper earlier than calling it an evening.

Phil Davis went head-to-head with Franklin from the primary bounce till the Swans famous person left the sport and did a superb job.

GWS ruckman Kieren Briggs went off late after a heavy collision with Sydney’s Callum Sinclair (concussion), after which he spent an prolonged interval on the bottom.

Callum Mills (Achilles), Joel Amartey (groin) and Colin O’Riordan (head knock) have been among the many absent Swans, whereas Jacob Hopper (knee), Sam Taylor (facial damage) and Tanner Bruhn (hip) have been out for the Giants.

WHO STARRED

GWS Giants

No one enhanced their prospects greater than Jake Riccardi, who kicked three targets in quite a lot of methods. Was thrown round final 12 months, from the ahead line to the wing and even defence, however by no means produced like he did in 2020. Might be set for a bounce-back marketing campaign.

Coniglio was influential, particularly early, within the center, whereas Lachie Whitfield was usually good throughout half-back.

Any doubt about Davis being within the Giants’ finest defensive set-up have been wiped together with his assured effort, particularly on Franklin. Xavier O’Halloran ran arduous on the wing and is one other preventing for a best-22 spot, however one other exhibiting like Friday night time ought to get him there for Round 1.

Sydney

Young weapons Errol Gulden and Chad Warner have been spectacular as standard. Gulden’s ball-winning skill and smarts stood out, whereas Warner’s toughness – together with a bump that arrange an Ollie Florent objective – and velocity make him a precious asset.

McCartin’s marking from the get-go would have excited the Swans’ teaching employees as they search for extra depth in defence, and Parker was good within the center in his sport time.

MAGNETS MOVED

GWS Giants

Not a lot to see right here, however the Giants bought a take a look at Whitfield, Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming collectively down again and could be happy with the outcomes.

Sydney

Tom McCartin, who began his AFL profession in assault earlier than settling in defence, went ahead within the fourth time period after Franklin went off. Fellow swingman Sam Reid additionally kicked a protracted objective after approaching within the last quarters regardless of getting ready for a defensive function this 12 months.

RECRUIT/DRAFTEE WATCH

GWS Giants

First-round draftee Leek Aleer was the Giants’ eye-catcher, together with his athleticism on present with a number of excessive leaps. One of his early touches got here after one such leap earlier than he gathered at floor stage, confirmed good composure to shake his opponent, then cleared the Sherrin from defence.

Fellow draftees Finn Callaghan, Josh Fahey and Cooper Hamilton performed solely the final two quarters.

Ex-Eagle Jarrod Brander entered the sport within the third quarter and completed with 5 targets – three of them cheapies on the finish – to kick off his Giants profession in a constructive method.

Sydney

There was a particular tick for Swans newcomers McCartin and Peter Ladhams.

McCartin switched into defence within the VFL final 12 months and appears a pure down there together with his knack for studying the play, whereas Ladhams kicked two targets in a forward-ruck function in help of Tom Hickey. Ladhams’ skill to be impactful in assault shall be essential in whether or not Sydney can carry two huge males in the identical facet.

Sydney’s prime draft decide from final 12 months, Angus Sheldrick, additionally slotted two targets.

ROUND 1 BOLTERS

GWS Giants

Riccardi did what he may to drive his means into Leon Cameron’s pondering. With Greene to overlook the primary 5 rounds of the season serving suspension, the Giants may decide to play three talls in assault. Jesse Hogan and Harry Himmelberg have sewn up two of these, however Riccardi may be part of them on Friday night time’s type.

Brander and ruckman Braydon Preuss, who had a horror debut season for the Giants with damage, can even be in that blend. Preuss had a few set pictures within the fifth quarter.

Sydney

McCartin and Ladhams are the plain ones. Coach John Longmire may have already got pencilled the previous Saint in, on what he’s performed this summer season and his high quality efficiency on Friday night time. The Swans labored arduous to convey Ladhams over, so he’s a probable starter, too. Dylan Stephens will hope to be across the mark in his third season as nicely.