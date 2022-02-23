Swans weighing up Franklin start, former Saint McCartin in line for round one

McCartin was trialled within the backline final yr when he performed for the Swans’ VFL affiliate workforce earlier than being rubbed out for 5 video games for an off-the-ball king hit on Geelong’s Aaron Black.

Loading

The Swans have stronger depth of their key ahead shares with prized choose Logan McDonald, Hayden McLean and Joel Amartey coming by means of the ranks, therefore the transfer to defence for Reid and McCartin, although the pair may nonetheless pinch hit in assault if required.

They additionally intend to play rejuvenated ruckman Tom Hickey and Port Adelaide recruit Peter Ladhams in the identical workforce, including to the massive man squeeze in assault.

Captain Callum Mills (Achilles) and Amartey (groin soreness) are amongst those that received’t be within the 36 to 40 that includes this week.