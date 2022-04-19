Swart scores hat-trick in Maties’ 50-point humiliation of UCT to book final spot | Sport

Maties hooker Sean Swart scored a hat-trick as Maties noticed off their outdated foe 58-19 UCT Ikeys of their Varsity Cup semi-final on the UCT Rugby Grounds in Cape Town on Monday.

Ikeys had completed second behind Shimlas within the Varsity Cup standings to ebook a house semi-final berth on the floor the place they beat Maties 44-27 three weeks prior.

But they may not repeat the trick as Maties ran them ragged nearly from the primary whistle within the windy Western Cape, scoring eight tries in complete.

Victory meant the five-time Varsity Cup champions reached their tenth remaining of the competitors’s historical past, an unparalleled achievement.

After UCT suffered an early yellow card, Maties went in entrance by way of a 7-point strive (9 after the Nevaldo Fluers conversion) by way of No 6 Gift Dlamini.

But Ikeys hit again by way of their captain Luthando Woji, who was adjudged to have dotted the ball down after the TMO’s assessment.

The two Cape adversaries saved one another off by way of some physique jabs, however Maties once more swung for the knockout.

Swart scored from the again of a 20m lineout drive that broke Ikeys defence into biscuit crumbs to revive their 12-point benefit.

Then, De Wet Marais produced an excellent offload that fullback Sibabalwe Xamlashe wolfed as much as rating an excellent runaway transfer within the nook.

Fleurs, once more, had jaws on the ground with a touchline conversion to maintain his 100% kicking document at that time.

After 32 minutes, UCT had missed 10 tackles to Maties’ none missed – a stat that informed the story of the sport at that time.

Maties went into the break three tries to 1 up and with a snug 31-7 lead after Fleurs added a second penalty earlier than half-time.

After Fleurs added one other penalty, Swart scored his second strive from the again of a lineout as UCT appeared to expire of combat barely 10 minutes into the second interval.

When loose-forward Siphumezo Dyonase scored, and Maties suffered a sin-bin instantly after, the house crowd thought one other historic comeback could possibly be on the playing cards.

But Swart scored a hat-trick strive from one other maul proper after the Ikeys rating, dousing any probability that UCT may overhaul their good-looking lead.

Former Selborne College scrumhalf Thomas Bursey scored the seventh strive, and wing Anton du Toit added an eighth as Maties clocked half a century in factors to finish the humiliation.

Scorers

UCT Ikeys – (7) 19

Tries: Luthando Woji, Siphumezo Dyonase, Thomas Meyer

Conversions: Duran Koevort (2)

Maties – (31) 58

Tries: Gift Dlamini, Sean Swart (3), Sibabalwe Xamlashe, Thomas Bursey, Anton du Toit

Conversions: Nevaldo Fleurs (4)

Penalties: Nevaldo Fleurs (3)