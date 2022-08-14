Swede Stark wins LET title, gets LPGA card

Sweden’s Maja Stark has closed with a 10-under 63 to win the ISPS Handa Invitational for her third victory this yr on the Ladies European Tour – and this win got here with a further perk.

The match was co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour, with Sunday’s victory giving the previous Oklahoma State star entry to hitch the LPGA.

Stark had began the ultimate spherical two photographs behind Amanda Doherty and shortly seized management with a 31 on the entrance 9 at Galgorm Castle in Northern Ireland.

She had 9 birdies via 14 holes and turned a good race right into a rout.

Stark completed at 20-under 271, 5 photographs away from Allisen Corpuz, who closed with a 68.

The match was held at Galgorm Castle and Massereene, performed concurrently with an official European tour occasion.

The women and men competed individually however for a similar prize fund, with Stark gathering a career-high $US225,000 ($A315,000).

Stark received two instances on the LET late final yr, capturing the Women’s New South Wales Open and the Amundi German Masters.

The 22-year-old Swede had the choice of taking fast LPGA membership or ready till 2023 for her rookie yr.

The LPGA Tour has 9 tournaments left on its schedule earlier than the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in November.