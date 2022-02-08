Sweden: Armed men steal schoolchildren’s computers at knifepoint

Police in central Sweden are investigating after two armed males stole college students’ computer systems from their school rooms at knifepoint.

According to officers, two masked suspects interrupted a category at Rudbeckianska highschool in Västerås on Monday afternoon.

“The perpetrators then reportedly fled the school,” police stated in a later statement.

The suspects then tried to hijack a automotive close to the town’s cathedral earlier than being confronted by members of the general public.

A person in his 40s was assaulted and injured by one of many suspects when he tried to chase them, police added. Paramedics handled the person on the scene.

No arrests have been made, and officers say they’ve launched an investigation into theft, tried seizing of a automobile and assault.