Sweden blasts Turkish ‘disinformation’ as Erdoğan delays NATO accession

Sweden has pushed again in opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s claims that it’s delicate on terrorism, as Ankara continues to dam the nation’s NATO accession bid.

Erdoğan is holding up Sweden and Finland’s accession to the army alliance, claiming that the 2 Nordic international locations are supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its Syrian sister group, the People’s Protection Units (YPG).

“Giving all kinds of support to the PKK/YPG terrorist organization and also asking us for support for NATO membership is, to say the least, inconsistent,” Erdoğan mentioned in a speech Wednesday.

The Turkish chief additionally mentioned that Ankara had requested for 30 “terrorists” from Sweden.

Swedish officers have insisted that they’re open to dialogue with Ankara. But in an unusually blunt tweet on Friday, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde rejected the notion that her nation helps terrorism.

“Due to the vastly spread disinformation about Sweden and PKK, we would like to recall that the Sweden Government of Olof Palme was first after Turkey to list PKK as a terrorist organization, already in 1984,” Linde wrote, noting that the EU “followed suit” in 2002.

Sweden’s place, the minister mentioned, “remains unchanged.”

Current and former officers have indicated that Turkey’s objections is likely to be a part of a broader negotiation, as Erdoğan goals to garner concessions from the United States.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg insisted on Thursday that consensus might nonetheless be discovered on Stockholm and Helsinki’s membership bids.

“I am confident that we will come to a quick decision to welcome both Sweden and Finland to join the NATO family,” he mentioned.