Sweden extradites man to Turkey following tricky NATO deal

Sweden determined to extradite a person to Turkey on Thursday, within the wake of tough negotiations to affix NATO.

The extradition of the person, who’s accused of fraud, comes after Ankara demanded that Sweden sends quite a lot of folks to Turkey in alternate for permitting it to formally apply for NATO membership.

This is the primary time Sweden has determined to extradite somebody following tense negotiations with Ankara.

NATO ally Turkey lifted its opposition to Sweden and Finland becoming a member of the defensive alliance in June, having beforehand accused the 2 Nordic international locations of harbouring what Turkey says are militants of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Turkey gave Sweden a listing of individuals it needs extradited as a part of the deal, however has since expressed frustration over the dearth of progress.

“This is a normal routine matter,” Swedish Minister of Justice Morgan Johansson informed Reuters in a textual content message. “The person in question is a Turkish citizen and convicted of fraud offences in Turkey in 2013 and 2016.”

“The Supreme Court has examined the issue as usual and concluded that there are no obstacles to extradition,” he added.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice declined to say if the person was on the checklist of individuals Turkey has demanded to have extradited or to supply additional touch upon the matter.

The man denies the crime, saying he has been wrongfully sentenced as a result of he transformed from Islam to Christianity, refused to do army service and has Kurdish roots, SVT mentioned.

In a press release, the court docket says that nothing has emerged to point that the person is susceptible to being persecuted in Turkey.

Swedish broadcaster SVT, which was the primary to report on the extradition, mentioned the person was sentenced in Turkey to 14 years in jail on a number of accounts of financial institution card fraud — one thing the accused denies.

The man, reportedly in his 30s, utilized for asylum in Sweden in 2011 after which safety standing in 2022, however Sweden’s Migration Agency rejected each purposes. He has been detained in Sweden for the reason that finish of final yr because of the extradition case.

In 2014, the person was granted refugee standing in Italy, in line with court docket paperwork.

However, the Supreme Court introduced on July 25 that it sees no obstacles to the extradition.

In an settlement signed by Sweden and Finland at a NATO summit in Madrid in late June, the 2 international locations agreed to look at Turkish extradition requests “expeditiously and thoroughly,” in line with Turkey’s Daily Sabah.

Both of the Nordic international locations rejected the extradition of 19 people and didn’t reply to Turkey’s request for 5 others, the Turkish media outlet stories, including that extradition processes for 9 different folks, together with two in Finland and 7 in Sweden, are nonetheless ongoing.