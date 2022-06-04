Sweden, Finland joining NATO would be tough for Russia, top US general says

Finland and Sweden becoming a member of NATO would put Russia in a troublesome navy place within the Baltic Sea, prime US General Mark Milley mentioned on Saturday throughout a go to to Stockholm forward of a navy train.

The two Nordic neighbors, which each have lengthy borders on the Baltic Sea, utilized final month to hitch the navy alliance amid safety issues after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, though they face objections from Turkey.

Their becoming a member of would imply the Baltic Sea’s shoreline would, bar quick strips round Russian cities Kaliningrad and St Petersburg, be encircled by NATO members.

“So from a Russian perspective that will be very problematic for them, militarily speaking, and it would be very advantageous to NATO,” mentioned Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“The Baltic (Sea is) very strategically important, it’s one of the great seaways of the world,” Milley added.

He was talking at a joint information convention together with his Swedish counterpart, the Swedish prime minister and the Swedish protection minister forward of an annual NATO train within the Baltic Sea that Sweden and Finland participate in.

With Sweden and Finland’s hopes to hitch NATO, the battle in Ukraine has triggered the very type of enlargement of the alliance on Russia’s borders that President Vladimir Putin’s invasion sought to stop.

Putin mentioned final month there was no risk to Russia if Sweden and Finland joined NATO, though he cautioned that Moscow would respond if the US-led alliance bolstered navy infrastructure within the new Nordic members.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson described the US navy go to as a concrete demonstration of assurances President Joe Biden gave her and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto after they went to Washington in May.

“This is a strong signal to the world. And it also shows that the security assurances that President Biden was very outspoken on… in the White House is actually also followed with concrete action,” she mentioned.

