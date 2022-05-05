Sweden says it received US security assurances if it hands in NATO application

Sweden has acquired assurances from the US that it might obtain help through the interval a possible software to affix NATO is processed by the 30 nations within the alliance, Foreign Minister Ann Linde mentioned in Washington on Wednesday.

Sweden and neighbour Finland stayed out of NATO through the Cold War, however Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its invasion of Ukraine have led the international locations to rethink their safety insurance policies, with NATO membership trying more and more probably.

Both international locations are involved they might be susceptible throughout an software course of, which may take as much as a yr to be accredited by all NATO’s members.

“Naturally, I’m not going to go into any details, but I feel very sure that now we have an American assurance,” Linde advised Swedish TV from Washington after assembly US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“However, not concrete security guarantees, those you can only get if you are a full member of NATO,” she added.

Linde declined to say what assurances she had acquired from Blinken.

“They would mean that Russia can be clear that if they direct any kind of negative activities against Sweden, which they have threatened, it would not be something that the US would just allow to happen … without a response,” she mentioned.

Sweden’s protection minister mentioned final month that an software may set off a variety of responses from Russia, together with cyber assaults and hybrid measures – like propaganda campaigns – to undermine Sweden’s safety.

Moscow has warned it may deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles within the European exclave of Kaliningrad if Sweden and Finland turn out to be NATO members.

Linde, who will now journey to Canada to debate safety issues with its authorities, mentioned the United States was strongly supportive of Swedish and Finnish membership in NATO, which might improve stability within the Baltic and Arctic areas.

Both Sweden and Finland are anticipated to decide about whether or not to use to affix NATO this month.

