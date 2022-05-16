Sweden says will to try overcome Turkey’s objections to its NATO bid

Sweden will ship diplomats to Turkey to attempt to overcome Ankara’s objections to its plan to affix NATO, Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist stated, with a proper determination at hand in an software anticipated on Monday.

Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats dropped their 73-year opposition to becoming a member of NATO on Sunday and are hoping for a fast accession, abandoning many years of navy non-alignment following Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Finland on Sunday additionally confirmed it might apply to affix the Atlantic navy alliance.

However, Turkey shocked its NATO allies by saying it might not view functions by Finland and Sweden positively, with President Tayyip Erdogan saying “Scandinavian countries are guesthouses for terrorist organizations.”

“We will send a group of diplomats to hold discussions and have a dialogue with Turkey so we can see how this can be resolved and what this is really about,” Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist instructed public service broadcaster SVT.

Turkey stated it wished the Nordic nations to halt assist for Kurdish militant teams current on their territory, and elevate bans on gross sales of some weapons to Turkey.

NATO and the United States stated they had been assured Turkey wouldn’t maintain up membership of Finland and Sweden.

Any determination on NATO enlargement requires approval by all 30 members of the alliance and their parliaments, however diplomats stated Erdogan can be beneath stress to yield as Finland and Sweden would enormously strengthen NATO within the Baltic Sea.

“I’m confident that we will be able to address the concerns that Turkey has expressed in a way that doesn’t delay the membership,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Sunday.

Sweden’s parliament will maintain a debate on Sweden’s membership software on Monday, a formality as there’s already a broad majority for an software. The authorities will take the formal determination to use later within the day, Hultqvist stated.

