Sweden summons Russian officials over violation of airspace

Sweden’s authorities says it can summon Russian officers to protest after 4 fighter jets violated its air area.

Stockholm says that 4 Russian plane briefly flew over Swedish airspace on Wednesday, east of the island of Gotland within the Baltic Sea.

The jets in query have been two SU-27 and two SU-24 fighters, in accordance with the Swedish Armed Forces, including that that they had “total control” of the state of affairs.

“In light of the current situation we are very concerned about the incident,” Swedish Air Force chief Carl-Johan Edstrom mentioned.

“This is unprofessional and irresponsible behaviour from the Russian side.”

Swedish fighter jets have been scrambled and took images of the Russian jets, the assertion added.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Swedish international ministry instructed AFP that it will summon Russian diplomats over the incident, which befell amid the warfare in Ukraine.

“There are established procedures for such matters and they involve summoning a representative of the nation responsible for the violation to the foreign ministry,” Klara Hook mentioned.

On Sunday, Sweden introduced that it will ship 5,000 anti-tank weapons and different navy gear to Ukraine, the primary time it has exported arms to a rustic at warfare since 1939.

Both Sweden and neighbouring Finland have seen renewed debate over becoming a member of NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.