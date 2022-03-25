Europe
Sweden through to World Cup qualifying play-off final
Sweden are via to a World Cup qualifying play-off closing
towards Poland subsequent week after an extra-time strike by Robin
Quaison gave them a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in Solna on
Thursday, Trend
stories citing Bein Sports.
Quarter-finalists in 2018, Sweden will now face Poland away on
Tuesday to determine who goes via to the finals in Qatar.
Poland obtained a bye to the play-off closing after would-be
opponents Russia have been suspended from all worldwide competitors
till additional discover.