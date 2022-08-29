Sweden to boost military aid to Ukraine

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson promised a brand new help bundle to Kyiv throughout a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Stockholm on Monday.

The bundle contains navy help price 500 million crowns ($46.8 million), in addition to the identical quantity for reconstruction of Ukraine. “Sweden will continue to be a close friend and support Ukraine,” Andersson said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, who was additionally current on the press convention, added: “We do not know how long Russia’s war will last, but Sweden is ready to provide long-term support to Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s Kuleba used his go to to Stockholm to thank the Swedish leaders for what the nation has accomplished since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, but in addition to ask for continued assist.

“As long as the war continues, we will be asking for more weapons,” akin to howitzers and shells, Kuleba stated.

The renewed dedication comes after studies confirmed that navy assist from main European powers, like Germany and France, has slowed in latest months, whereas Ukraine is reportedly getting ready for a counteroffensive.