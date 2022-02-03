Sweden to lift all coronavirus restrictions

Sweden is ready to elevate all coronavirus restrictions by February 9, the federal government introduced Thursday, because it joined the likes of the U.Okay., Denmark and Norway in downgrading the menace posed by COVID-19.

In a press convention, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson mentioned that on account of a greater understanding of the Omicron variant and good vaccination charges, the nation can elevate all measures.

“It’s time to open up Sweden,” Andersson mentioned. “The pandemic isn’t over, but it is moving into a new phase.”

The Swedish Public Health Agency mentioned it had reassessed COVID-19 as not being socially important, days after Denmark took an identical determination to deal with the virus extra like an endemic illness.

This announcement comes as Sweden remains to be experiencing excessive an infection charges, although 73.9 % of the inhabitants has been fully vaccinated.

While it’s dropping coronavirus-related restrictions, the Swedish authorities mentioned it was retaining a few of its suggestions in place. Unvaccinated Swedes ought to nonetheless keep away from crowded locations and anybody with signs of COVID-19 ought to keep at dwelling, the federal government mentioned.