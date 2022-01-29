Sweden to reduce sentences for ‘key witnesses’ to tackle gang crime

Sweden has unveiled plans to fight gang violence by decreasing sentences for individuals who cooperate with the police.

The proposal focuses on suspects and “key witnesses” who would possibly work with felony investigators to assist establish different offenders.

Social Democrat Justice Minister Morgan Johansson stated the plans aimed to “break the culture of silence” inside Swedish gangs.

“It will pay to cooperate with the police,” he instructed a press convention on Friday.

Swedish criminals can at present have their sentence lowered in the event that they cooperate with investigators in their very own case, however not by serving to to catch others.

The draft regulation — which was initially put ahead in 2019 — additionally proposes harsher penalties for intimidating witnesses and obstructing justice.

“Those who attack complainants and witnesses are not only attacking them but also the judicial system as a whole,” Johansson stated.

In latest years, Sweden has been confronted with a wave of organised crime and deadly shootings.

One of the nation’s most well-known rappers — 19-year-old Einar — was murdered in a Stockholm suburb in October last year.

In 2021 alone, the Scandinavian nation registered a complete of 346 shootings, leading to 46 deaths.

Sweden’s authorities says the most recent proposals had been impressed by comparable measures in Norway and Denmark to deal with organised crime.

The subject can also be set to be an important a part of campaigning forward of Sweden’s subsequent basic election in September.

The Social Democrat authorities had already responded to criticism by passing a regulation final summer time that toughened sentences for younger criminals aged between 18 and 20.