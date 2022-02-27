Sweden to send arms to Ukraine in break with tradition: PM

Sweden on Sunday introduced it could break its doctrine of not sending arms to nations in lively battle and ship navy tools, together with anti-tank launchers, to Ukraine.

“My conclusion is now that our security is best served by us supporting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson instructed reporters.

Andersson stated 5,000 anti-tank weapons of the mannequin “Pansarskott 86”, a single-use anti-tank launcher recognized internationally as Bofors AT-4, can be despatched to Ukraine.

The resolution to ship arms, 135,000 discipline rations, 5,000 helmets and 5,000 items of physique armour is the primary time Sweden has despatched weapons to a rustic in armed battle because the Soviet Union attacked Finland in 1939, Andersson added.

Swedish media reported that Ukraine had particularly requested the extra superior Robot-57 anti-tank system.

“A weapons system that can strike against tanks and armoured vehicles has been requested and this is such a system,” Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist stated when requested concerning the resolution.

“In addition this is a system that is easy to operate, doesn’t require training and can be handled by a single soldier,” Hultqvist added.

Sweden formally deserted its stance of neutrality on the finish of the Cold War however stays formally “non-aligned” and outdoors navy alliances.

The nation shouldn’t be a member of NATO, though it has been a associate to the alliance because the mid-Nineties.

