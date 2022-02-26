Sweden virus response ‘flawed but correct’

Sweden ought to have shut venues and brought different harder measures early within the COVID-19 pandemic though its no-lockdown technique was broadly useful, a fee says.

Sweden polarised opinion at dwelling and overseas when it selected to not observe a lot of the remainder of the world in ordering lockdowns and adopted a largely voluntary strategy of selling bodily distancing and good hygiene.

The fee – arrange by the federal government underneath stress from parliament – stated Sweden’s broad coverage was “fundamentally correct”.

“It meant that citizens retained more of their personal freedom than in many other countries,” the report stated.

But the panel of eight specialists, together with professors of economics and political science, stated the federal government ought to have taken clearer management and acted sooner.

The criticisms might develop into a legal responsibility for the ruling Social Democrats with elections due in September.

“In February-March 2020, Sweden should have opted for more rigorous and intrusive disease prevention and control measures,” the fee stated within the report.

It criticised choices to not shut venues reminiscent of eating places and buying centres even briefly and to reject face masks early within the pandemic.

It additionally stated the federal government had delegated an excessive amount of duty to authorities companies, primarily the Health Agency, and that it was not all the time clear who took choices.

“In a crisis, there must be no uncertainty about who is in charge,” it stated.

Sweden solely regularly tightened curbs and by no means closed faculties for youthful youngsters.

Authorities finally advisable masks however just for conditions reminiscent of rush hour commutes.

More than 17,000 individuals have died from or with COVID-19 in Sweden, much more per capita than amongst Nordic neighbours however fewer than in most European nations that opted for lockdowns.

Statistics company Eurostat figures confirmed the nation had 7.7 per cent extra deaths in 2020 than its common for the previous 4 years, among the many lowest extra mortality charges in Europe.

Previous fee studies have highlighted critical deficiencies within the aged care going into the pandemic, reminiscent of understaffing and poor hygiene.

Sweden has not had large-scale protests towards COVID-19 curbs which have rocked many different nations.