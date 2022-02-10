Sweden’s gov’t agency talks wrapped projects in Georgia, sums up 2021 results (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Swedish authorities International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) continues to work in Georgia, because the company has wrapped up a variety of bilateral initiatives within the nation this previous 12 months, the company informed Trend.

The company mentioned the general price range for the carried out initiatives amounted to 134 million Swedish krona ($14.4 million).

“The projects implemented during 2021 included support to multilateral organizations and Georgian civil society and non-governmental organizations. Projects were implemented within the areas of market development, democracy and human rights and environment,” the supply mentioned.

According to the supply, one of many largest Sida’s initiatives in 2021 embody UN Joint Program for Gender Equality, which goals at enhanced girls’s political and financial empowerment, creating an enabling atmosphere to get rid of violence towards girls.

Another Sida’s initiative in Georgia in 2021 was “Keep Georgia Tidy”, which goals to scale back greenhouse fuel emissions and air pollution of atmosphere by 2023 by environmental sustainable training and promotion of round economic system in Georgia, the supply mentioned.

Sida’s Portfolio Guarantee with Georgia’s TBC Bank is one other vital undertaking within the nation, which is geared toward supporting small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), and, specifically, their entry to financing.

Sida additionally supplied assist to ISET Policy Institute, the primary aim of which to ascertain ISET-PI as an financial coverage institute within the South Caucasus.

The purpose of Sida’s reform cooperation with Georgia is to strengthen democracy and respect for human rights, to enhance the environmental work and to assist Georgia’s efforts to strengthen the ties with the EU.

