Swedish citizen risking Iran execution is ‘hostage’: Amnesty

An Iranian-Swedish citizen dealing with imminent execution in Iran is being held as a hostage by Tehran in a bid to power Belgium and Sweden to make concessions in two circumstances regarding former Iranian officers, Amnesty International stated on Thursday.

Ahmad Reza Jalali was sentenced to demise in 2017 on espionage prices dismissed by Stockholm and his supporters. Iranian media have stated he might be hanged by May 21 in a verdict that officers have repeatedly insisted will likely be carried out.

“Mounting evidence strongly indicates that the Iranian authorities are holding… Jalali hostage and threatening to execute him to compel third parties to swap him for former Iranian officials convicted or on trial abroad, as well as to refrain from future prosecutions of Iranian officials,” Amnesty International stated.

In an unprecedented case, a Swedish court docket is making an attempt Hamid Noury, a former jail official, over his alleged involvement over massacres in Iranian prisons in 1988, with the decision anticipated on July 14.

Nouri, who was arrested in Sweden in November 2019, is being tried underneath the precept of common jurisdiction which permits states to research critical crimes that have been dedicated overseas.

Meanwhile, Assadollah Assadi, a former Iranian diplomat, is serving a 20-year jail sentence in Belgium for his position in a thwarted 2018 bomb assault in France in opposition to a gathering of an exiled opposition group.

Prior to his arrest, Jalali was a visiting professor in catastrophe drugs on the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, a analysis college in Brussels, Amnesty famous. He was detained in Iran in April 2016.

“The Iranian authorities are using Ahmad Reza Jalali’s life as a pawn in a cruel political game, escalating their threats to execute him in retaliation for their demands going unmet,” stated Diana Eltahawy, the London-based NGO’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“The authorities are attempting to pervert the course of justice in Sweden and Belgium, and should be investigated for the crime of hostage taking,” she added.

Amnesty stated that since at the very least late 2020, the Iranian authorities had been “conditioning” Jalali’s destiny on in search of a “deal” with Belgium to swap him for Assadi and with Sweden for Noury.

Over a dozen Western nationals are held in Iran in what activists argue is a coverage of hostage-taking geared toward extracting concessions from the West. Two extra French residents have been detained earlier this month.

Meanwhile German citizen Jamshid Sharmahd and Swedish citizen Habib Chaab are being tried on security-related prices for which they might be sentenced to demise. Activists consider each have been kidnapped by Iran whereas overseas.

Jalali’s case comes “against the backdrop of the Iranian authorities’ well-documented and long-standing pattern of targeting dual and foreign nationals for arbitrary detention and using them for “diplomatic leverage” or “as a means to put pressure on foreign governments,” Amnesty stated.

