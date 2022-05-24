Swedish, Finnish mission to woo Turkey over NATO bids

Sweden and Finland will ship delegations to Ankara this week hoping to clear up variations with Turkey which opposes their applications to join NATO, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto mentioned Tuesday.

“When we see the problems coming, of course, we take this diplomatically. We are sending our delegations to visit Ankara from both Sweden and Finland. This will happen tomorrow,” Haavisto instructed attendees on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Sweden and Finland utilized to affix the transatlantic alliance within the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We think that NATO is a group of 30 democratic countries with common values and very strong transatlantic cooperation, and this is what we are looking for at this moment,” Haavisto added.

Turkey’s overseas ministry mentioned presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and deputy overseas minister Sedat Onal will meet the Finnish-Swedish officers on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by personal broadcaster NTV that Ankara has ready a “draft agreement” that would be the foundation of the discussions.

Turkey needs “guarantees” that may be made in an official, signed settlement, not “wishes,” he mentioned.

NATO member Turkey has lengthy accused Nordic international locations, particularly Sweden which has a robust Turkish immigrant group, of harboring outlawed Kurdish militants in addition to supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the US-based preacher needed over a failed 2016 coup.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Saturday that Turkey would oppose membership for the 2 candidates except its considerations have been addressed – probably a serious impediment as a consensus is required in NATO selections.

“We understand that Turkey has some of their own security concerns, such as terrorism,” Haavisto mentioned.

“We think that we have good answers for those because we are also part of the fight against the terrorists. So, we think that this issue can be settled,” he added.

Beyond smoothing ruffles between the Nordic international locations and Turkey, analysts say Ankara could also be making a present of opposition to safe concessions from different NATO members, corresponding to deliveries of fighter planes from the United States.

Haavisto mentioned “there might be also some issues that are not linked directly to Finland or Sweden more to other NATO members or so forth, but I’m sure that in a good spirit, NATO can solve this issue.”

Read extra:

How Turkey spoiled NATO’s historic moment with Finland, Sweden

Don’t trade security for economic profit, NATO chief Stoltenberg tells countries

Top-ranking senators tell Biden to move ‘expeditiously’ on NATO expansion