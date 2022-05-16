Swedish government takes formal decision to apply for NATO membership

Sweden will apply for membership in NATO as a deterrent towards Russian aggression, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson mentioned Monday, reversing two centuries of army non-alignment.

“The government has decided to inform NATO that Sweden wants to become a member of the alliance,” Andersson instructed reporters a day after neighboring Finland made the same announcement.

“We are leaving one era and beginning another” she mentioned, including that Sweden’s NATO ambassador would “shortly” inform NATO.

Sweden and Finland have each expressed a want to behave in lockstep on NATO membership and submit their functions collectively.

“We expect it shouldn’t take more than a year” for the alliance’s 30 members to unanimously ratify Sweden’s membership software, Andersson mentioned.

The announcement was anticipated after her Social Democratic occasion on Sunday backed membership, in a dramatic turnaround after having opposed the concept for the reason that delivery of the Western army alliance.

A broad majority in Sweden’s parliament is in favor of membership

