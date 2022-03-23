Swedish police say motive for deadly school attack still unclear after student arrested

The motive of the Swedish highschool scholar who was arrested for killing two lecturers in Malmo’s southern metropolis on Monday, was not recognized to police, in response to the Malmo police chief.

The 18-year previous was accused of killing two girls of their 50s in Malmo’s college. According to police, round 50 college students had been current on the college in the course of the assault. However, nobody else was injured.

Petra Stenkula, Malmo’s chief police officer, mentioned that she did not know of any proof suggesting that the assault was motivated both by racism or spiritual extremism.

Register Now to Get Unlimited Access for Free to Reuters.com

Register



“I haven’t heard of something comparable proper now. She mentioned that it was too quickly to touch upon the matter, however she agreed along with her colleague at a information convention.

The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported Tuesday that the scholar had attacked the ladies utilizing a knife, and an axe. It didn’t determine its sources.

On Tuesday, Magdalena Andersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, informed Swedish information company TT that she acquired the information with “grief” and that her ideas had been with victims’ households.

Advertisement

Register Now to Get Unlimited Access for Free to Reuters.com

Register





Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Raissa Kazolowsky



Our Standards

Share this text: