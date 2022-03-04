Swedish woman jailed for war crimes over son becoming child soldier in Syria

A Swedish courtroom discovered a Swedish lady responsible of battle crimes for failing to stop her 12-year-old son from changing into a toddler soldier in Syria, the place he was killed within the civil battle.

The lady has denied the fees.

“The district court sentences Lina Ishaq to six years in prison for grave violation of international law and grave war crime,” the Stockholm district courtroom mentioned on Friday.

“She, in her capacity as protection guarantor, omitted to prevent her son Joan, 12-15 years, from being recruited by unknown accomplices and used as child soldier on behalf of ISIS in the armed conflict in Syria,” it mentioned within the verdict.

The 49-year-old lady, a Swede who returned from Syria in 2020, is the primary individual recognized to have been charged in Sweden with aiding the recruitment of her personal minor son as a toddler soldier.

The boy, born in 2001, died in 2017.

According to the United Nations, recruiting and utilizing kids beneath the age of 15 as troopers is prohibited beneath worldwide humanitarian legislation and acknowledged as a battle crime by the International Criminal Court.

Under Swedish legislation, courts can strive folks for crimes in opposition to worldwide legislation dedicated overseas.

