Swiatek equals Serena’s 27 wins in a row

Not since Serena Williams seven years in the past has one other lady tennis participant loved such a sizzling streak.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-1 for her twenty seventh straight win and reached the Italian Open remaining on Saturday.

The nice Williams received 27 in a row over 2014 and 2015, though that is not in the identical league because the all-time longest streak, Martina Navratilova’s 74 stright in 1984.

“I’m just constantly surprising myself that I can do better and better,” Swiatek mentioned.

“I feel like I actually can believe now that the sky’s the limit. That’s the fun part.”

Aiming to defend her Rome title and win her fifth straight event, Swiatek dominated the eighth-ranked Sabalenka with energy, consistency and finesse.

While she struggled along with her serve at instances, the Pole was capable of constantly crush each forehand and backhand winners on the sluggish, crimson clay court docket on the Foro Italico.

The 20-year-old additionally hit a fragile backhand half-volley winner within the remaining recreation of the primary set.

Swiatek had the identical variety of winners and unforced errors, 15, whereas Sabalenka produced simply eight winners and had a whopping 31 unforced errors.

“Today I felt like I really understood the clay,” Swiatek mentioned.

The hard-hitting Sabalenka took a medical timeout late within the second set and had her again handled.

When it was over, she waved her arms to induce the group to cheer louder for her.

Swiatek, who was a shock champion on the French Open in 2020 when she was ranked No.54, would be the favorite so as to add a second title at Roland Garros when the yr’s second Grand Slam begins subsequent weekend.

First, although, Swiatek will face both Ons Jabeur or Daria Kasatkina in Sunday’s remaining.

There’s extra to Swiatek’s tremendous season than her successful streak.

With greater than half the season nonetheless to go, Swiatek has already received as many matches this yr (36) as she did in all of 2021.

She additionally grew to become the seventh participant to achieve two finals in Rome earlier than turning 21 after Chris Evert, Navratilova, Gabriela Sabatini, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis and Venus Williams.