Swiatek reaches French Open final

Iga Swiatek continued her march in the direction of a second French Open title in three years when she demolished Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1 to achieve the ultimate and prolong her successful streak to a jaw-dropping 34.

The world No.1 conceded an early break, however made essentially the most of Kasatkina’s string of unforced errors, peppering courtroom Philippe Chatrier with winners.

Swiatek, the 2020 champion, has not misplaced since February and has matched Serena William’s successful run from 2013, having now misplaced solely two units in her final 4 tournaments.

She will meet both American teenager Coco Gauff, the 18th seed, or Italy’s Martina Trevisan in Saturday’s showdown.

Poland’s Swiatek once more performed with a ribbon within the colors of the Ukrainian flag pinned to her hat towards her Russian opponent.

Russian and Belarusian gamers are allowed to compete at Roland Garros however should sit out Wimbledon as All England Club officers barred rivals from the 2 international locations as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

Belarus has been a key staging space for the invasion.