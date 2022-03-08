Swift water crews search Brisbane River for man as flood toll reaches 13

The man’s physique was discovered about 9pm by swift-water rescue crews. The area was hit by storms in current days, whereas the south-east additionally recorded extra rain, including to already saturated catchments and delaying flood clean-up. The storm menace compelled the return of the “mud army” of clean-up volunteers to be reduce quick. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Beaudesert within the Scenic Rim had 47 millimetres on Sunday afternoon, Oakey close to Toowoomba recorded 29, Gympie noticed 13, Kingaroy north-west of Brisbane obtained 14, Tewantin on the Sunshine Coast had 8, whereas Brisbane recorded lower than one millimetre.

The Brisbane radar on Sunday night. Credit:Bureau of Meteorology Giant hailstones measuring eight to 9 centimetres in diameter had been noticed from a really harmful supercell close to Beaudesert, within the Scenic Rim, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday. After a false begin final week, Brisbane’s mud military hit the streets on Saturday to assist clear up after town’s second devastating flood this century. However, on Saturday night time the council suggested that the mud military can be stood down on Sunday because of the forecast storms. “Council and the people of Brisbane thank the 15,000 people who registered to assist with the mud army, and the thousands of people who helped family, friends and neighbours,” Brisbane City Council stated in a press release on Saturday afternoon.