Swiggy posts story of delivery person who helped save a man’s life

The story of a supply accomplice working with Swiggy, who went past his name of responsibility to assist a person in want, has warmed individuals’s hearts. The story has prompted individuals to understand him. There is an opportunity you’ll be inclined to do the identical after studying about what he did.

Swiggy posted how the supply driver named Mrunal Kirdat was ‘a real saviour” for Colonel (Retd.) Man Mohan Malik. They wrote a caption from the viewpoint of Malik.

“On 25th December, I fell seriously ill and my son decided to drive me to Lilavati Hospital. There was heavy traffic and we were unable to move even an inch. My son frantically pleaded for help and requested two-wheeler riders for help as they could navigate through the traffic faster and get me to the hospital. But passers-by did not stop. A Swiggy delivery boy was kind and immediately agreed to take me to the hospital. Shouting over and over again, Mrunal Kirdat asked other motorists to give way. Finally, we reached Hospital. Mrunal quickly informed the staff that I was serious and asked them to act at the earliest,” reads the caption.

“After several weeks at the hospital, I am well. All I could think about was the young boy who gave me a new lease of life. For me, he is truly a “Saviour” as Swiggy calls them. If not for him, I’d have maybe by no means been capable of return to my family members. Thank you to him and all of the unsung supply heroes,” he added.

The submit is full with a picture of each Kirdat and Malik. Take a have a look at the submit:

The submit has been shared about two hours in the past. Since being shared it has collected greater than 1,600 likes and counting. The submit has additionally collected a number of appreciative feedback.

“Proud moment,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “A true human,” posted one other. “Great job,” shared a 3rd. A couple of additionally posted coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your ideas on the submit?