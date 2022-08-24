Swiggy replaces motorbike on order tracking screen with dragon, here’s why

House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones, just lately premiered on HBO. And GoT followers who have been nonetheless hung up on the disappointing eighth season appear to have hooked on the House of the Dragon collection. The prequel takes the viewers some 200 years again to showcase the origins of Targaryens and the occasions that led to the civil struggle, hailed in GoT legend because the ‘Dance of the Dragons’. The collection is predicated on George RR Martin’s e book Fire and Blood and has Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish and Paddy Considine in lead roles.

The first episode of the collection was aired on August 22 and has gained large traction on-line, a lot in order that Swiggy changed its normal man on a bike icon with a dragon on the order monitoring display screen that hints at supply companions’ ETA. While sharing a video of its order monitoring display screen, Swiggy wrote, “so @DisneyPlusHS sent us some dragons for our delivery fleet, iykyk #HOTDonHotstar.” Swiggy even changed the textual content on the order monitoring display screen as a part of the promotion. It now reads, “Fire will reign, hunger will not. Our dragon rider is on the way.”

Watch the video under:

The witty tweet was shared on August 23 and has since acquired a number of likes and feedback.

“Hahahaha.. just check when I placed the order and the time now. Dragon still flies,” shared a person with a screenshot. Another jokingly wrote, “Yep ordered some food today and saw this. The only question is why is the dragon following traffic laws and only flying over a road?” “Full swing promotion,” commented a 3rd.