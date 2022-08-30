Swiss-based computer peripherals producer leaves Russia — company

Logitech International, the Swiss-based producer of laptop

peripherals, terminates operations in Russia attributable to developments in

Ukraine, AWP information company mentioned on Monday, citing the official

spokesperson of the corporate, Trend stories citing TASS.

“We attentively stored a watch on developments and regrettably

circumstances don’t permit us working as earlier than,” the

spokesperson mentioned. The firm “supported its workers over the

complete this era however attributable to present unsure circumstances we had

to resort to the acute measure, terminating our remaining

operations in Russia,” he added.

All workers of the Russian department of Logitech will probably be laid off

by the top of this month, AWP mentioned.