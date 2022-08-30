Europe
Swiss-based computer peripherals producer leaves Russia — company
Logitech International, the Swiss-based producer of laptop
peripherals, terminates operations in Russia attributable to developments in
Ukraine, AWP information company mentioned on Monday, citing the official
spokesperson of the corporate, Trend stories citing TASS.
“We attentively stored a watch on developments and regrettably
circumstances don’t permit us working as earlier than,” the
spokesperson mentioned. The firm “supported its workers over the
complete this era however attributable to present unsure circumstances we had
to resort to the acute measure, terminating our remaining
operations in Russia,” he added.
All workers of the Russian department of Logitech will probably be laid off
by the top of this month, AWP mentioned.