Swiss-Belarusian ‘political prisoner’ freed after 17 months

A Swiss-Belarusian lady has been freed after spending 17 months in jail for participating in opposition demonstrations.

Dual nationwide Natallia Hersche was arrested in Belarus in September 2020 for protesting towards the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

She had been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail however was launched from the Mogilev jail in jap Belarus.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs stated on Friday that Hersche was now on the Swiss embassy and would instantly return to the Alpine nation.

“It is a great joy for my team and me that Natallia Hersche is finally free after all this work, and she can return to Switzerland,” stated Swiss President Ignazio Cassis.

“We wish her good luck and good health in the times ahead,” he added in a statement.

Human rights advocates had labelled Hersche a “political prisoner” and her arrest had prompted additional tensions between Bern and Minsk.

Amnesty International stated Hersche was sentenced in December 2020 for resisting arrest and eradicating a balaclava from a riot police officer.

During her detention, the 52-year-old had gone on starvation strike and was transferred to the high-security jail in Mogilev, recognized for its harsh situations.

Swiss diplomatic workers stated that they had met together with her 14 instances since she was taken into custody and stated her launch was a “result of intensive efforts”.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus’ exiled opposition chief additionally welcomed Hersche’s releasing on Twitter.

“So relieved that Swiss-Belarusian citizen Natallia Hersche will return to her loved ones,” Tsikhanouskaya wrote, “she was released after innocently spending 17 months imprisoned in Belarus.”

“Nevertheless, 1061 political prisoners are held as hostages,” she added. “We can’t let the dictator use them to bargain.”

The Swiss authorities stated it stays dedicated to safeguarding human rights in Belarus, together with securing the discharge of different prisoners, guaranteeing freedom of expression and investigating rights violations.