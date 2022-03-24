Swiss Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Among 4 Indians To Reach Quarter-Finals | Badminton News

Four Indian shuttlers, together with double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and World Championships silver winner Kidambi Srikanth, progressed to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open badminton event right here on Thursday. While Sindhu, a former world champion, eased into the final 8 with a 21-19 21-14 win over Neslihan Yigit of Turkey, Srikanth staved off a spirited problem from France’s Christo Popov, ranked sixtieth, with a preventing 13-21 25-23 21-11 win within the Super 300 event.

Second seed Sindhu will sq. off towards both fifth seed Canada’s Michelle Li or Denmark’s Line Christophersen.

Seventh seeded Srikanth, who had missed the India leg of the BWF tour in January after testing optimistic for COVID-19, will face second seeded Dane Anders Antonsen subsequent.

Former prime 10 participant HS Prannoy additionally struggled previous Finland’s Kalle Kolionen 19-21 21-13 21-9 to discover a place within the quarters as did former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap after prime seed and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen gave a walkover.

In different outcomes, third seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty misplaced 19-21 20-22 to Indonesian pairing of Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan within the males’s doubles.

In the ladies’s singles, Ashmita Chaliha put up a troublesome battle earlier than happening 18-21 20-22 to eighth seeded Scot Kirsty Gilmour within the second spherical.

On Wednesday night time, Sindhu had entered the second spherical with a 21-14 21-12 win over Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt right here.

Also progressing was the ladies’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who acquired the higher of native pair Aline Muller and Jenjira Stadelmann 21-15 21-16 in straight video games.