Swiss Open: Srikanth Makes Winning Start, Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Pair Stuns All England Champions | Badminton News

Seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal made a profitable begin within the singles competitors whereas Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy battled previous All England champions Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana to progress within the Swiss Open right here on Wednesday. Srikanth defeated Mads Christophersen in straight video games within the males’s singles opening spherical. The Indian beat the Danish participant 21-16, 21-17 in a match lasting 32 minutes. Parupalli Kashyap too cruised to a 21-17, 21-9 win over France’s Enogat Roy to enter the second spherical. In an all-India contest, HS Prannoy pipped B Sai Praneeth 25-23, 21-16 in a good match lasting 48 minutes.

Third seeds Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy acquired previous Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana after dropping the primary recreation within the males’s doubles opening spherical. The last scoreline learn 17-21, 21-11, 21-18.

The Indonesian duo had gained the All England title final week.

In the ladies’s singles, Ashmita Chaliha scripted a come-from-behind win over France’s LeOnice Huet, prevailing 19-21, 21-10, 21-11.

Later within the day, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina outplayed Yaelle Hoyaux 21-8, 21-13 in her opening spherical fixture.

The combined doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy misplaced their first spherical match and so did the ladies’s doubles mix of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

Star shuttler PV Sindhu will play her opening spherical later tonight.

The Chinese badminton group pulled out of the Super 300 event which started on Tuesday as a consequence of a number of COVID-19 circumstances and accidents to its gamers.