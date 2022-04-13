Swiss prosecutors drop 11-year Arab Spring probe of Egyptians

Swiss federal prosecutors have dropped an 11-year investigation of suspected money-laundering by Egyptians associated to the Arab Spring uprisings, they stated on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Despite the numerous enquiries and having transferred 32 million Swiss francs to Egypt in 2018, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) must now accept that the investigation has been unable to substantiate suspicions that would justify the indictment of anyone in Switzerland or any forfeiture of assets,” the OAG stated in a press release.

It stated it could launch the remaining 400 million Swiss francs ($429 million) that had been frozen.

The Swiss inquiry started in 2011 following occasions associated to the protests which led to the downfall of long-time Egyptian chief Hosni Mubarak.

The “complex and extensive” legal case initially concerned 14 suspects, together with Mubarak’s two sons, in addition to 28 individuals and 45 authorized entities whose belongings have been seized. Five suspects had remained underneath investigation, the OAG stated.

The unique suspects, most of whom held official or vital financial positions in Egypt, have been thought to have used Switzerland to launder the proceeds of corrupt acts.

Read extra:

Egypt’s foreign reserves drop to $37 bln with Ukraine war shock

Tunisia to compensate revolution’s dead and wounded: President

Is the Arab Spring giving way to a Political Islam Spring?